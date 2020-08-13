KITCHENER -- The Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations, better known as OFSAA, has made the decision to cancel its fall sporting events.

That includes the 2020 school championships and festivals scheduled through October and November.

OFSAA President Nick Rowe posted a statement on the website saying: “The decision is in alignment with the province’s Stage 3 reopeining regulations. Those regulations apply a number of restrictions to sports and recreation activities that ultimately prohibit the possibility of OFSAA events.”

Rowe says that the “Return to Sports Working Group,” which was established back in May, will continue to monitor the situation over the next few weeks and months. The group is made up of school administorators, teachers, a director of education, public health official and OFSAA staff members.

He ended his statement by saying that the status of winter and spring events will be decided at a later date.