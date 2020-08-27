KITCHENER -- The number of cases of COVID-19 climbed by four on Thursday as Region of Waterloo Public Health updated their online dashboard.

There have now been a total of 1,445 cases here, a number that includes 1,288 resolved ones. Since the pandemic again, 120 people have died.

That leaves 37 active cases. Two of those cases are in hospital, while 17 per cent of cases—or 250 cases—have been hospitalized at some point.

Of the total number of cases, eight per cent of them have died, while 89 per cent of cases have recovered.

There is still one outbreak at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, where one resident tested positive for the virus and died. No other infections have been reported since the outbreak was declared on Aug. 18.

There is also one active outbreak at a summer camp in the region, where public health officials said a camper had tested positive for the virus. The camp had a masking policy, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said on Tuesday.

Officials did not name the camp to protect the privacy of those attending and working there.

Across the province, Ontario reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 41,813.

That number includes 37,940 resolved cases, the province's website shows, or about 90.7 per cent. The total also includes 2,803 deaths, which make up 6.7 per cent of all cases.