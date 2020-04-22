KITCHENER -- Public health officials have reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as the region fights the spread of the virus.

The numbers were updated on the Region of Waterloo website on Wednesday morning.

There are now a total of 550 cases of COVID-19 in the region, up from the 528 reported on Tuesday. Of those, 193 cases have been resolved so far.

Health-care workers make up almost a third of local cases with 178.

State of long-term care and retirement homes

While Ontario public health officials said earlier this week that the the community transmission numbers may have peaked, the curve of the virus in long-term care and retirement homes is believed to be on the upswing.

In Waterloo Region, a number of these facilities have been hit hard by the virus

On Wednesday, the region's website also shows 26 cases in residents and 25 in staff at Trinity Village LTC.

Six people at Highview Residences Retirement Home have died.

At Forest Heights Revera, 103 residents and 41 staff have tested positive for the virus, while 12 people have died. The team there has begun moving some 40 residents to regional hospitals in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

There are some positive signs in other local facilities, however.

Another outbreak at a long-term care home has been declared over, this one at St. Andrew's Terrace, bringing the number of active COVID-19 outbreaks down to 11.

The homes where outbreaks have been declared over are:

St. Andrew's Terrace LTC (declared over on April 21)

Millwood Manor RH (declared over on April 20)

St. Luke's Place LTC (declared over on April 20)

Chartwell Clair Hills RH (declared over on April 18)

Chartwell Westmount LTC (declared over on April 17)

Sunnyside Home LTC (declared over on April 17)

Encouraging signs in Ontario

Ontario reported 510 new cases and 37 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 12,245 with 6,221 recoveries and 659 deaths.

According to the Canadian Press, this is the first time that more than half of the cases have been resolved.

They also say that the growth rate of 4.3 per cent is the lowest the province has seen in a long time.

Premier Doug Ford suggested that COVID-19 restrictions could begin easing up by Victoria Day.

The province says it has performed 10,361 tests in the last 24 hours, edging closer to their goal of 12,500 tests a day by April 22.

Region of Waterloo officials are scheduled to provide an update on the virus at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. You can watch it live in the video player above.