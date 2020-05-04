KITCHENER -- There are 16 more cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, public health officials here report, bringing the total to 817.

Of those, 361 people have recovered from the virus.

On Monday, public health officials also reported another six deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 87. That's up from 81 reported on Sunday.

Two more outbreaks have been declared in long-term care or retirement homes.

There are now 15 active outbreaks at these facilities. Eleven outbreaks have been declared over.

Ontario reported another 370 cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins its first steps towards reopening.

A small number of seasonal businesses were given the okay to reopen with modifications on May 4, while others, like golf courses and marinas, have been directed to start preparing to do so.

There are 17,923 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 12,505 that have been resolved.

As of Monday, 1,300 people had died from the virus.

