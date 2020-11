KITCHENER -- Police in Brant County are helping with traffic control at the scene of a "fully active house fire."

According to police, a home on Robinson Road near Cleaver Road caught fire. It's not yet clear how.

#brantopp on scene assisting with traffic control while County of Brant Fire is working on a fully active house fire on Robinson Road at Cleaver Road. Please avoid the area if possible. ^kj pic.twitter.com/cz08RNQzZl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 20, 2020

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while they get the blaze under control.