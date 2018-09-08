

CTV Kitchener





One person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Simcoe.

Firefighters were called to a 6-unit apartment building on Grove Street, between Head and Metcalfe Streets, just before 10 a.m.

At least one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.