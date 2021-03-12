KITCHENER -- Public health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two public schools in Waterloo Region.

In a Thursday news release on Howard Robertson Public School's website, officials said the public health investigation found two student cases were in the same cohort as a case that was reported last month.

No one else at the school has to isolate, the release noted, because there are no further high-risk contacts.

Officials stressed that this was a cohort outbreak and did not affect the whole school.

They also declared an outbreak in a cohort at Highland Public School.

In a news release, officials said a student tested positive for the disease in the same cohort as a positive case reported earlier this week.

Some additional staff members have been told to self-isolate.

This is the second time that there has been a cohort outbreak at Howard Robertson: on Feb. 25, public health officials declared a separate COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at the school.

In that case, two cases were identified in one cohort within a week. Three staff members also had to self-isolate because of the cases.

The school has reported a total of 10 cases since the start of February, all in students.

You can track every case of COVID-19 in publicly funded schools using our online case tracker.