KITCHENER -- Provincial and regional officials are asking residents to still abide by COVID-19 restrictions during a holiday period often used for visiting friends and taking trips.

One traveller tells CTV Kitchener the plan for them is still the same.

"Go up to the cottage, stay the weekend, go home," they said. "I pay our taxes up there so we’re eligible to use it.

"We’ll be keeping a minimal carbon footprint while we’re up there.We're heading up. We have to."

In Norfolk County, a new bylaw bans cottage owners from using or renting their seasonal properties. A fine of up to $5,000 per day can be handed out if people disobey.

"The premier speaks of wanting to gradually reopen the province," said Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp. "There is no gradual in this case it's zero to 1000 literally overnight here."

The tri-cities of Waterloo Region have cancelled all public events and firework displays over the long weekend.

While private firework shows are not encouraged, they are not outright banned like in some communities.

"I think given our experience with relatively significant compliance in this community, we are comfortable that people in Waterloo Region will do the right thing," said Mike Murray, CAO for the Region of Waterloo.

Shawn Miller of Miller’s Fireworks says he was relieved when he got the green light to set up shop at River Road and King Street in Kitchener.

"There’s not a lot of competition out there because they did not have time to prepare," he said.

Waterloo Region resident Jordan Forwell adds that he cannot wait for his firework show this weekend.

"With this crisis going on we can’t go anywhere and spend time with friends," he said. "We are still going to do our fireworks by ourselves though."

The region still advises against private firework displays and says it could lead to groups gathering, create safety hazards, and put pressure on emergency responders.

Officials in Brantford, Stratford, and Guelph say residents can set off fireworks on their own property Sunday and Monday as long as safety and physical distancing rules are kept in mind.