

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old is facing drug possession charges after officers reportedly had to wake him up while he was behind the wheel.

Wellington County OPP were called to a suspicious vehicle occurrence on Durham Street East on Sunday around 9 a.m.

A pick-up truck was reportedly idling on the road for roughly two hours.

Police say officers located the vehicle and woke up the driver sleeping behind the wheel.

An OPP investigation is said to have revealed the driver was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana and meth. He was placed under arrest.

Bryce Johnathon Shaw of Grey Highlands has been charged with possession of meth, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place, and possession of one or more cannabis plants.

The accused will appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 11.