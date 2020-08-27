KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say that officers issued multiple speeding tickets and caught one driving going more than 60 kilometres over the speed limit on Wednesday evening.

According to the WRPS Traffic Unit, police received requests for enforcement after cars were allegedly seen racing on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Officers responded and issued a few speeding tickets and say they also recorded one driver travelling 123 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.

That driver was charged with stunt driving and had their car impounded.

They are also facing a seven day suspension.