Officers spot suspect walking with stolen catalytic converter in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say they spotted walking with a stolen catalytic converter.

Police had received a report that someone was removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Cambridge.

Officers went to the area of Dundas Street North and Jarvis Street around 12:45 a.m. Thursday to respond to the report.

Police say they saw someone walking on Jarvis Street carrying a catalytic converter.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after a brief chase on foot. He was later found out to be wanted on outstanding warrants.

The man has been charged with theft under $5,000, escaping lawful custody, breaching probation, assault with intent to resist arrest, and failing to appear.