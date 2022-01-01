Officers seriously injured during RIDE check in Hamilton

HAMILTON -

The Hamilton Police Service is investigating a failure to remain after two officers were seriously injured at a New Year's Eve RIDE check.

In a press release, police said they were conducting a RIDE program in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access. At approximately 10:55 p.m., while officers were speaking with two stopped drivers, a waiting 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pulled out and drove through the RIDE lanes and stuck two officers.

The officers were knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries. Both remain in hospital and require surgery.

Police believe the 2020 Santa Fe was involved in an earlier incident in the area of Fennell Avenue and Hoover Crescent, where officers approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel.

When police attempted to make the arrest, the driver placed the SUV in drive and struck a police cruiser before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Upper James Street before it was recovered unoccupied in the area of Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive.

"This incident is a stark reminder about the dangerous job our officers face every day," said Chief Frank Bergen. "This is not how we wanted to start 2022 be we are hopeful the officers will make a full recovery."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.