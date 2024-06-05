KITCHENER
    • Officers seize $50k worth of fentanyl in Ohsweken investigation: police

    A handgun, ammunition, and a bag of an unidentified substance sit on a white table in front of a Six Nations Police sign. (Courtesy: Six Nations Police) A handgun, ammunition, and a bag of an unidentified substance sit on a white table in front of a Six Nations Police sign. (Courtesy: Six Nations Police)
    Six Nations Police have laid more than two dozen charges as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Ohsweken.

    Police were initially called to a reported shooting at a Bateman Line address on May 28.

    Two suspects were located on Seneca Road and arrested without incident.

    As part of the ongoing investigation, police executed a search warrant at a mobile trailer on Seneca Road on May 29.

    During the search, police said they seized a loaded handgun, a large quantity of Fentanyl worth approximately $50,000, digital scales, drug packaging materials and weapons.

    A 32-year-old man from Ohsweken faces 16 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm or weapon contrary to a prohibition order, discharging firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, and intimidation.

    A 47-year-old Ohsweken woman faces nine charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and dangerous driving.

