Officers responded to multiple suspected overdoses in Wellington County, says OPP

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued a public safety alert after saying officers responded to multiple suspected overdoses over the weekend.

According to OPP, officers responded to three suspected overdoses, and naloxone was administered in each instance.

Officials said none of the overdoses were fatal.

“Anyone using unregulated drugs should use extreme caution, should not use alone, and should have Narcan readily available,” OPP said in a news release. “Anyone who suffers serious illness after consuming a narcotic should call 911, attend a local emergency room, or attend a walk-in clinic immediately.”

Narcan is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.