

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for the driver of vehicle that struck a parking enforcement officer in Waterloo.

The officer was patrolling a private complex on Lester Street around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

While writing a parking ticket, a vehicle hit the officer and knocked them onto the hood.

The officer has not been identified.

They were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver fled from the scene of the incident.

Anyone who in the area at the time is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or CrimeStoppers.