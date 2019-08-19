

CTV Kitchener





A member of the OPP North Perth detachment was on patrol when they were almost struck head on by a transport truck.

It happened on Perth Line 86 east of Listowel around 12:45 Friday night.

Police say the officer, driving a fully marked cruiser, had to swerve out of the way of a transport truck that that veered into the oncoming lane.

According to the officer, other vehicles behind their cruiser also had to take evasive action.

The officer turned around and pulled over the transport truck.

A 34-year-old Teeswater man has been charged with careless driving.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Perth OPP at 1-888-310-1122.