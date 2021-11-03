Officer discharges firearm while executing warrant in Port Dover: police

KITCHENER -

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after an officer discharged their firearm while executing a warrant in the Port Dover area.

According to a tweet from Toronto police, officers were performing a firearms search warrant around noon Wednesday.

An officer discharged their firearm, the tweet said. One person was hit and taken to hospital.

Police have not said the extent of the person's injuries.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.