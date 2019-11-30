Officer charged for crash involving police cruiser
CTV Kitchener Published Saturday, November 30, 2019 1:58PM EST
KITCHENER -- A provincial constable is facing charges following a collision between a police cruiser and a pickup truck.
OPP responded to the incident at Queen Street in Simcoe around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
There were no reported injuries from the crash.
The officer has been charged with five years of service for failing to yield to traffic.
The constable was also issued a provincial offences notice.