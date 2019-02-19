

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating at Huron Heights Secondary School after “racially motivated” posts were shared among students.

“I was genuinely disgusted when I saw it,” said student Amen Tekle. “A lot of it was just repost repost repost.”

CTV Kitchener was sent screen grabs of several posts. They include images of racial slurs, an unidentified person wearing blackface, and a photo of a man with what appears to be the Ku Klux Klan hood drawn over his face.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says they were made aware of the posts on Monday and are taking it very seriously.

They believe the posts were made by two high school students who have now been told to stay home.

“We're recommending this indefinitely until we're able to complete a thorough investigation of the incident,” said Alan Russell of the WRDSB.

Waterloo Regional Police confirm they are also assisting in the investigation.

"I just want them to know for sure that what they did is not right at all,” said Tekle. “And it really hurt a lot of people.”

The school board says the punishment could include suspension or expulsion.

While it’s believed to be Huron Heights students involved, students from St. Mary’s reached out to CTV Kitchener to say more should be done to promote multiculturalism at schools.