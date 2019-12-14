Occupant suffers life-threatening injuries following collision
Perth County OPP block off part of Perth Line 43 after a single-vehicle collision. (Edwin Huras/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 14, 2019)
KITCHENER -- One person has been transported from a single-vehicle collision in Perth County with life-threatening injuries.
First responders were called to the incident on Perth Line 43 around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
OPP report that one other occupant was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Perth East Fire department says they had to extricate one person from a vehicle, while another was ejected.
Perth Line 43 is expected to be closed between Perth Road 106 and 107 for several hours.
