'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity

Waterloo regional police officers were going to door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.

Police say there have been several reports of someone peeking through windows in the Hickory Street and Austin Drive areas.

“We're giving advice around, you know, first of all being cognizant and report any suspicious activity,” said staff superintendent Eugene Fenton. “Making sure at the end of the night you’re closing blinds, if you have blinds. Consider putting in motion sensor lighting.”

From July 3-14, there have been four incidents of people in private residences peering through windows.

“Which is obviously concerning,” said Fenton. “When we've had a series of these types of incidents, we want to make sure the public is first aware of it, and second of all, that we've done our part in giving the proper safety advice to those people.”

The most recent incident happened Wednesday night. Police have released photos of a man seen peeking into windows and are hoping someone can help identify the man in the images.

“That'll assist us in furthering our investigation and identifying those individuals and determining what their motives were,” said Fenton.

According to police, peeking into someone’s window is a criminal offence that can lead to charges of trespassing by night.

Residents who live in the University district say the situation is “creepy.”

“I have two children,” said one resident. “Unattended for one moment, you never know what people could do. Dangerous world out there.”

Some residents say they are thankful police are taking the necessary steps to get the word out there.

“It’s nice to let people know and make sure people are aware of what’s going on,” said another resident.

Officers are reminding people to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.