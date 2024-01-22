Oakville man arrested for alleged hate-motivated assault

KITCHENER
    An Oakville man has been charged with an alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo.

    At around 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 13, a fight was reported at King Street North and Princess Street East.

    Waterloo regional police said one person was assaulted by an unknown male.

    Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

    Police subsequently released two photos of a person they were trying to identify in the case.

    On Monday, they said a 20-year-old Oakville man had been arrested and charged with assault.

    His name has not been released and no details about the alleged hate-motivated attack were shared publicly.

