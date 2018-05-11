

CTV Kitchener





An event focusing on patient care was held at Grand River Hospital on Thursday to mark national nursing week.

The hospital is part of the best practice spotlight organization and hospital staff work to incorporate the latest in health research into their practice.

The director of integrated professional practice, Patricia Blancher, says the research is evidence-based and developed by the registered nurses’ association of Ontario.

Grand River Hospital has been a part of the organization since 2012.