KITCHENER -- Hundreds of nursing students have been petitioning to join the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The students in Conestoga College’s practical nursing program were pulled out of their placements when the pandemic hit. The decision has put their graduations in limbo.

Student Jessie Laszlo says they would have graduated on April 24 and been in line to write their exams between June 8 and 28.

“If there’s a way that we can get out there and work as nurses within out scopes I think we should be allowed to do that,” she said.

Laszlo started a petition to for the students to seek certification. It has garnered over 1,500 signatures and support from many others in her program.

“We are anxious to get out there and help on the frontlines,” said Natasha Bilodeau, a registered practical nursing student. “It’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.”

The missing placement hours are normally required before writing exams, getting the diploma, and practicing as a nurse in Ontario.

“There is a chunk of that supervised clinical learning that we cannot do online,” said Veronique Boscart, the Executive Dean for School of Health and Life Science at Conestoga College. “It’s incredibly important that these students get out and finish that supervised clinical practicum.

“They need to have those skills in order to have competent clinical care.”

The chair of the nursing program at Conestoga College did not provide a timeline for when the program will resume.

They say staff are working to return as soon as possible when it’s physically safe and students can be properly supervised in their placements.

“We have encouraged programs to consider alternate learning strategies such as virtual simulation, case studies, and gaming,” The College of Nurses of Ontario said in a statement. “Some schools had more clinical practice hours completed by the time placements were cancelled, so using alternate learning strategies helped them address individual student learning gaps.”

Conestoga College officials say fourth semester students can apply to help as a personal support worker during the pandemic.

The College of Nurses of Ontario adds that students cannot complete their programs until later can register on the Ministry of Health’s workforce matching portal.

This method includes registration of those who have started, but not yet completed, their training.