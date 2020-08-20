WATERLOO -- A frontline worker in Kitchener has earned a well-deserved victory.

Brittany Tavares, a registered nurse at Grand River Hospital, was nominated by family for the Sunwing Celebrates Frontline Heroes competition.

She was selected as one of the lucky 100 winners and has received an all inclusive trip to Punta Cana.

The competition was open to all frontline workers in Canada and had about 14,000 submissions.

Tavares says that her unit turned into the dedicated COVID-19 unit in early March and that it has been an emotional experience during a scary time.