Number of suspected overdose deaths takes a steep jump in 2020: WRPS
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 10:41PM EST
KITCHENER -- New numbers from Waterloo Regional Police Service show a steep jump in suspected overdose deaths last year.
A total of 98 people in Waterloo Region are thought to have died from overdoses in 2020. In 2019, that number was 63.
The latest total is the highest since 86 were reported in 2017.
Regional police and paramedics responded to 1,339 suspected overdoses last year as well.
In 2020, WRPS and @ROWParamedics responded to 1,339 suspected overdoses. 98 which resulted in someone losing their life.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 5, 2021
If you or someone you know uses drugs, carry naloxone, don’t use alone, and call 911 if you witness a suspected overdose. pic.twitter.com/Iw8hc3nqg9