KITCHENER -- New numbers from Waterloo Regional Police Service show a steep jump in suspected overdose deaths last year.

A total of 98 people in Waterloo Region are thought to have died from overdoses in 2020. In 2019, that number was 63.

The latest total is the highest since 86 were reported in 2017.

Regional police and paramedics responded to 1,339 suspected overdoses last year as well.