    • Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.

    Police describe strangulation as a serious form of intimate partner violence that can cause long-term injuries or death.

    Strangulation is not just the act of squeezing a victim’s neck – it can also be choking or obstructing airway or blood flow or suffocating someone.

    Police posted on social media about the dangers of strangulation on Tuesday morning, during Women Abuse Prevention Month.

    “If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, please seek help. You could save a life,” the post said.

    STRANGULATION STATS

    Between 30 to 70 per cent of women who experience intimate partner violence have been strangled, according to police.

    But strangulation did not become a separate Criminal Code offence until 2019.

    In 2020, there were 103 strangulation charges. In 2021, that number increased by 24 per cent and there were 135 charges.

    “Research shows that abusers who strangle victims may be ‘test driving’ a homicide. Brain death due to lack of blood flow can occur in one to two minutes and brain death due to lack of air flow can occur in four minutes or less,” said police on their website.

    WOMEN’S CRISIS SERVICES REACTS

    The CEO of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region told CTV News they are unfortunately not surprised by the statistics.

    "In our sector, service providers are seeing an increase in the level of violence that individuals are experiencing,” said CEO Jennifer Hutton.

    “If you have experienced strangulation, it is really important to seek medical attention as soon as possible so that there is ongoing monitoring and medical documentation.”

    She said it is important to create a safety plan and seek support as soon as possible.

    Women’s Crisis Services has a 24-hour support line: (519) 742-5894

    You can also visit their website here.

    HOW TO GET HELP

    For more information on intimate partner violence and how to report it in Waterloo Region visit the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) website.

    WATERLOO REGION

    Police non-emergency: 519-570-9777

    Women’s Crisis Service of Waterloo Region (non-police): 519-742-5894

    Anselma House (Kitchener – Waterloo) Crisis: 519-742-5894

    Haven House (Cambridge) Crisis: 519-653-2422

    GUELPH

    Guelph Police non-emergency: 519-824-1212

    Victims Services Wellington: 519-824-1212 EXT 7304

    Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Care are Treatment Centre

    GGH: 519-837-6440 ex 2728

