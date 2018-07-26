

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





Guelph residents are expressing concern as the number of indecent acts in the city continues to climb.

Police say there have been 29 incidents reported in less than two months.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m. near Riverside Park.

Elora resident Eileen Balint says she was sitting on a park bench several years ago when a stranger exposed himself to her.

“It can stay with you a very long time. It is not something you will easily forget,” said Balint.

All the incidents reported since June involve men masturbating in public spaces.

Police say five arrests have been made so far, several citing mental health or addictions issues as factors.

Both men and women have been victims of the acts.

“It makes me feel very unsafe and awkward to hear about stuff like that,” said Guelph resident Colbey Crenna.

Police do not believe all the acts were committed by the same person, as the descriptions of the men vary.

They say the most common element seems to be that the incidents are happening in open, opportunistic areas.

The number of incidents have tripled since last year, in 2017 just 9 indecent acts were reported from June to August.

Police say if you witness an indecent act to call them right away once you ensure your personal safety is not at risk.

With reporting by CTV’s Heather Senoran