'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw

The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.

At a council meeting on Monday, Ward 7 councillor Bill Ioannidis put forward a motion to review the bylaw.

Ioannidis said he has been receiving several complaints from residents and wants to review whether reducing the number of days you can set fireworks off can alleviate the number of complaints.

"In the last few years, I’ve seen a lot of resident complaints come through my email and people calling me about issues with fireworks,” said Ioannidis.

Council unanimously approved the motion. City staff will now review the fireworks bylaw and return to council with recommendations once they've gathered their findings.

Ioannidis said he has witnessed numerous fireworks going off at times not allowed in the bylaw.

"Seeing professional fireworks go on for like 40 minutes. I actually witnessed it myself. So it's just interesting the amount of fireworks. I get it that we've been through a pandemic and people need an outlet, but at the same time, we all have to be respectful to our neighbours," Ioannidis said. "I don't really have an opinion on what I would like to see with fireworks, but I would just like to get some evidence and see what the public engagement details are and from there, make a decision from there.”

The city currently allows fireworks on Canada Day, Victoria Day, Diwali and the days immediately before and after those holidays - giving residents nine days per year to legally light off fireworks.

Residents that want to set off fireworks on any other day must apply for a permit.

"The data clearly shows the number of complaints has gone up significantly in the past couple of years,” Michael May, the deputy chief administrative officer for the City of Kitchener said at the meeting on Monday.

The number of complaints has increased each year from 2018-2021:

2018 – 58 complaints

2019 – 65 complaints

2020 – 148 complaints

2021 – 203 complaints

2022 – 103 complaints to date

There are three more permitted days left in 2022 residents can light of fireworks as Diwali is set for Oct. 24.

City staff said catching someone setting off fireworks is also a challenge.

"This is an incredibly difficult bylaw to enforce. Even if we get a specific property, by the time bylaw staff are there, the fireworks are done and the people have left," May said on Monday.