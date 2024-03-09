Noxious substance sprayed during fight in Kitchener

One person has been hurt after they were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight in Kitchener.

Police were called to the Ardelt Avenue and Hanson Avenue area around 2 p.m. Friday.

They were told two people were fighting when a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance.

Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who left the area before they arrived.

They believe the people involved in the fight knew each other.