    • Noxious substance sprayed during fight in Kitchener

    One person has been hurt after they were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight in Kitchener.

    Police were called to the Ardelt Avenue and Hanson Avenue area around 2 p.m. Friday.

    They were told two people were fighting when a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance.

    Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries.

    Police are looking for a suspect who left the area before they arrived.

    They believe the people involved in the fight knew each other.

