Noxious substance allegedly sprayed during cell phone sale meet up

Regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a noxious spray during a buy-and-sell-robbery in Kitchener.

Police received a report of the robbery in the Doon Village Road and Homer Watson Boulevard area around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say the victim arranged to meet someone and sell a cell phone through a website. When the victim gave the suspect the phone to look at, they sprayed them with a noxious substance and ran off with the phone.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 20 and 25 years old, six feet tall, with a heavy build, and wearing a blue sweater.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).