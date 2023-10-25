KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Noxious substance allegedly sprayed during cell phone sale meet up

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

    Regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a noxious spray during a buy-and-sell-robbery in Kitchener.

    Police received a report of the robbery in the Doon Village Road and Homer Watson Boulevard area around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

    They say the victim arranged to meet someone and sell a cell phone through a website. When the victim gave the suspect the phone to look at, they sprayed them with a noxious substance and ran off with the phone.

    The suspect is described as a Black man, between 20 and 25 years old, six feet tall, with a heavy build, and wearing a blue sweater.

    No injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

