

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old driver is facing numerous charges after police say he tested positive for THC.

Stratford Police received a report on Friday around 5 p.m. of a man smoking a cannabis bong prior to getting in a vehicle.

The concerned citizen who called says they saw them drive away from Wildwood Conservation Area heading towards Stratford.

Officials say they located the vehicle, stopped it as it entered the city, and requested the driver provide a sample into an approved drug screen device.

A positive reading of THC for the driver and cannabis observed within the vehicle reportedly sparked a further investigation from officers.

Police say 30 grams of cannabis and an open bottle of alcohol were located within reach of the driver.

The man is facing cannabis and alcohol-related charges as well as improper tires. Officials report that the tread on one of the vehicle’s tires was below regulation.

The driver’s G2 licence was suspended for three days.