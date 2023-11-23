'Nothing compares to it': Golden Hawks host Gryphons in front of 2,500 student fans
In front of over 2,500 fans from around the Region of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University’s school day event returned for the first time since before the pandemic.
The event brought in students from local schools to see the Golden Hawks take on the University of Guelph.
“I was up at 4 a.m. just because I was so excited, felt like a kid on Christmas morning. Skating out of the Hawk before the game, I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Acadia Carlson, goalie for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks Women’s Varsity hockey team said.
Growing up in Kitchener, Carlson, also spent a lot of time around the women’s varsity team as a kid. She attended events like school day as a fan, but said playing in it hits different.
“Nothing compares to it on the ice. That was pretty crazy, I’m not going to lie,” Carlson said.
Laurier gave the fans something to cheer for by opening the scoring just over eight minutes into the first period. Their head coach said the challenge was taking all the energy from warmups and the first frame and channeling it for the full game.
“Kind of feeling what the NHL guys get every game, which is you’ve got a lot of people supporting you and are willing to cheer and be loud. The nice thing about the kids is they don’t necessarily care about the outcome,” Kelly Paton, head coach of the Golden Hawks said.
“It’s really, really important to us to be able to showcase the talent and the opportunities that exist in the post-secondary athletic environment. I think it’s a really great opportunity for our student athletes to feel the love and the support,” Kate McCrae Bristol, director of athletics and recreation at Wilfrid Laurier University said.
Laurier has held school day for about eight years, featuring the women’s hockey team for the second time now.
“I think they were definitely more on Laurier’s side at the beginning there which is always fun. But always getting an energetic crowd is always great for both teams,” Katie Mora, interim head coach for the Guelph Gryphons said.
Laurier tried to host a school day event last year, but that was cancelled because of a snow storm. This time was the schools first school day event since before the pandemic.
“It’s really good. We were supposed to go on a field trip to one of these games last year, but it got cancelled due to the weather, so very excited to be able to go this year,” Payton Donaldson, a student at Grand View Public School said.
Many other students in attendance said they were happy to be out of class, but not all of them were into the hockey aspect.
“It’s very enjoyable to go to a place like this. It’s nice to get out of school and spend time with my friends and family,” Lyla Melanson said, a student at Driftwood Park Public School.
“The Golden Hawks are going to lose. It’s like 3-1 now and eleven minutes remaining. They’re done,” Oli Semeka, a student at St. Josephine Bakhita School said.
Students watch the action on the ice at school day event. (CTV News/Colton Wiens)
“It’s really good. The Hawks are putting a lot of sweat into it, but the guests are really hard right now,” Jedidiah Ugwu, a student at St. Josephine Bakhita School said.
Despite the early Laurier lead, Guelph scored four unanswered goals, taking the win 4-1.
The win keeps the Gryphons in top spot in the OUA West standings. Laurier sits in a close second.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time," in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a "terrorist attack," early on.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
