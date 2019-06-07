

CTV Kitchener





Nothing says summer like the opening of Herrle’s Country Farm Market.

The family-run business opened its doors to the public on Friday morning, bringing in the summer season alongside a gorgeous weekend.

While summer officially begins on June 21, Friday has been the nicest day of the year thus far, and comes as part of the longest stretch of dry weather that we’ve had in the region since March.

“We’re just happy to be open, it was a long winter,” says family member Trevor Herrle-Braun. “We’re just happy to see everybody happy and smiling, there’s nothing better on a day like today.”

The family farm has been in operation for 55 years.

It opened at 8 a.m. on Friday.