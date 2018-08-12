

CTV Kitchener





Done Katsorov was born in Macedonia in the 1930s.

He moved to Canada and opened his first barbershop in Hamilton in 1958.

Two decades later, he settled in Cambridge, where he is known as Danny the Barber.

After over 60 years in the barbering industry, Katsorov still loves what he does.

“I don't call it work. It's a pleasure. People spend hours golfing, I spend hours in my shop,” he said.

On Aug. 11 he was honoured by friends, family and local clients for the great experience he delivers, as well as his contributions to his community.

Katsorov is known as an activist for social issues, and has hosted numerous fundraisers over the years for the food bank, literacy for kids and the Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

“He said to me I'm not proud. I'm thankful. That's a big heart,” said his niece.