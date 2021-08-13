GUELPH -- The top public health doctor for the Guelph area has a stark warning for those who aren’t yet vaccinated: "it's not whether you're going to get the COVID virus, but when are you going to get it."

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer is urging anyone eligible to get vaccinated before the fourth wave of COVID-19 fully hits this fall.

"As we head into the fall if you’re not vaccinated, really I would say to you that it's not whether you're going to get the COVID virus, but when are you going to get it," Dr. Mercer said about unvaccinated people.

But as the school year approaches, some families in Waterloo Region are eager for answers about when children under 12 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit announced it would begin vaccinating children who are 11 but turning 12 this year – and then reversed that policy in less than 24 hours.

Elaine Fischer had registered her daughter Amelia, who is 11 but is turning 12 this year, to get the jab in London.

"It went from excitement to disappointment rather quickly," she said. "I would have been happy to sign off on a document so that she could have the vaccine, at least have one dose before going back to school."

Amelia will be attending school in person in September.

"Obviously I'm a little nervous and apprehensive, but her mental health requires her to go back to school in person," Elaine said. "This is what she wants."

The medical officers of health in Waterloo Region and Guelph say there are specific rules in place for who is eligible, but add vaccines could soon be available for younger children.

"The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12 years of age, not those born in 2009," Region of Waterloo medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said. "These decisions for who is available for vaccine and when are determined by the province."

"At some point this fall we should have the vaccine available for those between 5 and 11 years of age, so that could be another group of people we could vaccinate," Dr. Mercer said. "This is going to be a virus that's going to be with us for a very long time."

Vaccine rollout strategies across the region are now focusing on mobile and pop-up clinics as places like malls.

"Masking, distancing and getting vaccinated are the only way we are going to protect these kids," said Region of Waterloo's chief administrator Bruce Lauckner.