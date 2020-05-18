CAMBRIDGE -- While many businesses in Ontario are getting the green light to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some say they aren’t ready.

The Shading Squirrel in Cambridge is one of many that has the okay to open their doors back up on Tuesday, but says they are still waiting on equipment to make sure they meet new safety measures.

"We want all our safety stuff in place before we’re opening doors to the public," said co-owner Laura Malek. "I feel like we’ve kind of been rolling with the punches."

The buy-and-sell store launched online services and curbside pickup last week after the province permitted businesses to do so.

"Reopening the doors definitely brought on a lot of feelings for us," said Malek. "Excitement, anxiety, all of those things at once."

Letting customers inside means stepping up safety measures like sneeze guards at the register, sanitization stations, and floor arrows to direct customer flow.

"News seems to be changing frequently," said Malek. "We’re trying to just keep up with what we’re able to do safely."

The City of Cambridge has launched an online support platform to support businesses in similar situations.

"This includes what it takes to physical open a building, what to do when a customer may not follow the public health guidelines, where to find personal protective equipment, and other tips and hints," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry. "We’re looking into potentially expanding some sidewalks to accommodate our downtown businesses."

Malek says she is also considering utilizing outdoor space as she continues to get ready to reopen safely.

"If its landlord approve it’s something that we would love to do," she said.

The Tuesday reopening of some businesses is a part of the Ontario reopening framework.

The government is also expected to provide an update on school closures and childcare this week.