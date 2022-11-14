Northlake Woods Public School will pivot to online learning Tuesday due to an 'electrical issue'

Northlake Woods Public School in Waterloo will be closed on Tuesday due to an ongoing “electrical issue.”

“Earlier today, an unscheduled power outage impacted our school causing an electrical issue,” an update from the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said. “The Facility Services are at the school, working as quickly as possible to address the issue. We will provide updates to families as they become available.”

The school board said the electrical issue will not be resolved by the start of school.

The before and after school program will also be closed.

Teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during the regular school day hours.