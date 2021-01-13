KITCHENER -- North Wellington Health Care has taken over management of an Arthur care home dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak.

The Voluntary Management Contract for the Caressant Care Arthur Nursing Home was approved by the Ministry of Long-Term Care on Wednesday.

The province said it will help address the spread of COVID-19 in the home and help stabilize the situation.

"Protecting our long-term care residents is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe," Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, said in a news release. "I thank the dedicated staff at North Wellington Hospitals and Caressant Care Arthur Nursing Home for working together to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in this long-term care home."

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting 23 cases in residents and 12 in staff at the Caressant retirement home, along with 14 resident and 16 staff cases in the long-term care home. There is one death listed in each of those homes.

There were 36 new cases reported in that region on Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,336 cases to date. Of those cases, 407 cases are considered active.