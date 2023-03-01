North Dumfries youth charged with making, possessing child pornography

A youth from North Dumfries Township has been charged in relation to a child pornography investigation by the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Cybercrime - Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), in December 2022, police began an investigation after receiving a report from the National Child Exploitation Centre regarding an individual possessing and making child pornography available to others.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested and charged a youth from North Dumfries Township with the following:

Making Child Pornography (three counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (four counts)

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.