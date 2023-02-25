North Dumfries road closed for emergency rail repair
A damaged train rail has prompted an emergency road closure in North Dumfries.
The township announced Saturday that Greenfield Road between Melair Road and Reidsville Road has been closed off.
CP Rail said there is a damaged rail near the Greenfield crossing that needs immediate repair.
The road is expected to be closed until Monday.
Updates on when the road will be reopened can be found on The Township of North Dumfries website or social media pages.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday, more possible as snowstorm approaches
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
London
-
1 deceased following fatal collision between pickup, SUV near Strathroy, Ont.
One person has died and two others were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Adelaide Metcalfe Saturday afternoon, with OPP asking the public to avoid the area.
-
East Lions Community Centre closed due to partial roof collapse
The East Lions Community Centre is closed indefinitely after a portion of the roof collapsed Friday night, the city said in a release.
-
Loose wheel falls off commercial vehicle, strikes SUV injuring 2, OPP say
Two people, including a 12-year-old, were sent to hospital after a wheel detached from a commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 401, crossed the center median, and struck an SUV on Friday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police deputy chief facing stunt driving charge
Windsor’s deputy police chief is facing a stunt driving charge after he allegedly drove more than 110 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone earlier this year while off duty in Amherstburg, police said in a statement.
-
Legal firearms community raises $17K for children of Ukraine
Essex MP Chris Lewis teamed up with Weatherby Canada and the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association for a fundraiser that raised $17,000 to support Ukraine. Called 'Canadian Firearm Owners Stand With Ukraine,' the group raffled off a rare Weatherby firearm for $20 a ticket.
-
Here’s what you can do with all those broken tree branches across Windsor-Essex
Local municipalities are figuring out a plan for clearing all the debris from Wednesday’s ice storm that blasted the Windsor-Essex region and southern Ontario as a whole, bringing with it freezing rain, strong winds gusts and snow.
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler suffers serious injuries in Lake of Bays crash
the sole operator from the GTA was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with a severe head injury.
-
173-year-old Oro-Medonte church serves as symbol of freedom
An important symbol of freedom in Oro-Medonte's history still stands over 170 years after its founding.
-
Tiny Township crash seriously injures snowmobiler
A snowmobiler is in hospital after a late-night crash in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | Refugees surprise shoppers by breaking into song to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war
With one voice in the middle of Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay, a group of Ukrainian refugees surprised mall-goers by breaking into song to pay their respects of the war in Ukraine.
-
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
Ottawa
-
Heritage building in Kemptville damaged by fire
North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford says firefighters have responded to a fire in a heritage building in Kemptville.
-
Three people, including child, injured in head-on crash
Ottawa paramedics say three people, including a child, were taken to hospital Friday night after a head-on crash.
-
30-Hour Telethon for Palliative Care underway for final time in Brockville, Ont.
A telethon is underway this weekend to support palliative care services at the Brockville General Hospital and, after four decades, this will be the final year as organizers hope to hit a milestone number.
Toronto
-
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
1 person dead after 2-alarm apartment fire in Scarborough
One person is dead, and five others are seriously injured after a fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing highrise in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
'He was very close to dying': Dog owner calls for Quebec ban on leg hold traps
A growing number of pet owners, veterinarians and animal lovers want leg hold traps heavily restricted or even banned in Quebec, arguing that they are cruel and often do not catch the animals the trapper intends to.
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.' Quebec Superior Court Justice Sylvain Lussier authorized the class-action suit and Appeal Court Justice Guy Cournoyer wrote the decision rejecting the appeal, saying he did not find any errors in Lussier's judgement.
-
11 candidates will battle it out in former Liberal leader's riding of Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne
Elections Quebec published the final list of candidates for the upcoming by-election in former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's riding. The deadline to file nomination papers for the March 13 vote date in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne ended on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Coal mining and hockey still go hand-in-hand in Cape Breton
When the Cape Breton Eagles face the Saint John Sea Dogs Saturday night at Sydney's Centre 200, the game will feature a special theme that harkens back to one of the Island's richest traditions.
Winnipeg
-
Pop-up St. Vital homeless shelter closes doors
A pop-up homeless shelter in St. Vital has closed its doors for the season as Winnipeg's latest cold snap comes to an end.
-
Jets acquire Niederreiter from Predators for second-round draft pick
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP takes jabs at upcoming provincial budget promises
Alberta’s UCP government is set to table its provincial budget on Tuesday as opposition critics continue to take jabs at pre-elections spending promises.
-
Heritage Park hosts hiring fair for 500 summer workers
Heritage Park hosted its first hiring fair Saturday
-
A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Third period Blue Jackets goals sink Oilers 6-5
Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Saturday despite giving up a four-goal lead.
-
Skating and Canadian tunes build hype before the Juno Awards
Edmontonians enjoying the warmer weather while skating at City Hall Plaza got to listen to music nominated for awards at Canada's biggest celebration of music.
Vancouver
-
-
Vancouver weather: Forecast sees heavy snow arriving in the evening
Most of B.C. was under weather warnings Saturday as a significant snowstorm approached.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby marks 100 days in office, announces more cost-of-living supports
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced another round of the BC Affordability Credit to help offset inflation costs as he marked 100 days at the province's helm.