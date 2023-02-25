North Dumfries road closed for emergency rail repair

A damaged train rail has prompted an emergency road closure in North Dumfries.

The township announced Saturday that Greenfield Road between Melair Road and Reidsville Road has been closed off.

CP Rail said there is a damaged rail near the Greenfield crossing that needs immediate repair.

The road is expected to be closed until Monday.

Updates on when the road will be reopened can be found on The Township of North Dumfries website or social media pages.