KITCHENER -- A man from North Dumfries Township has been arrested and charged with luring and sexually assaulting a child, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police received a report of child luring in the township in late August. Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with luring a child, sexual assault and sexual interference on Wednesday.

The man's name wasn't released.

Officials say Waterloo regional police worked with the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet on the investigation.