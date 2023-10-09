North Dumfries Hwy. 401 ramps to be closed on and off throughout week
Those looking to get on or off Hwy. 401 in North Dumfries late at night may need to find different routes this week.
The Ministry of Transportation says construction work at the Cedar Creek Road and Waterloo Road 97 ramps is set to get underway on Tuesday.
According to the Township of Dumfries, the on and off ramps will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
For Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the closures are expected to last from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generations
Top Israeli officials vowed to punish the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented and deadly incursion into Israel by Hamas.
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in attacks at music festival in Israel
Montrealer Alexandre Look's family has confirmed he was among those killed this weekend during an attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Russian module on International Space Station suffers coolant leak
Russia's space agency said on Monday that its multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station suffered a leak of a backup cooling system used to regulate onboard temperatures for astronauts.
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
Is Mar-a-Lago worth US$1 billion? Trump's winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial
How much is Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago worth? That's been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property's value when he said it's worth at least US$420 million and perhaps US$1.5 billion.
DEVELOPING Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Israel's military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, water, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants' bloody weekend incursion.
London
-
'We had some people trapped': suspicious two-building fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are looking for temporary accommodations after a pair of fires near downtown London, Ont. Monday morning.
-
-
Central Elgin resident loses over $150,000 in investment fraud
The Elgin County OPP Detachment is investigating a recent report of fraud where a resident lost over $150,000.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged with impaired driving after hitting pole in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 47-year-old Windsor man with impaired driving after he hit a pole and left the scene.
-
Windsor police cracking down on these driving behaviours
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
Barrie
-
Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend
As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.
-
'Large police presence' expected in Toronto at planned rallies around Israel-Hamas war
Toronto police say they will be out to ensure public safety ahead of two planned demonstrations in the city over the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas.
-
Knife wielding impaired driver charged
A 33-year-old has been charged after a knife-wielding incident in Alliston on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 144 closed at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively
A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon has closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection.
-
Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Ottawa
-
Solidarity rally for Israel to be held Monday evening in Ottawa
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
-
DEVELOPING
Toronto
-
Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering Casino leaves security guard dead
Investigator say they are searching for multiple men and women who fled the scene after a 34-year-old security guard was fatally gunned down at a Pickering casino early Thanksgiving Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
It’s turkey time in Toronto! Here’s what’s open and closed around the city for the last three-day holiday weekend before Christmas.
-
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
-
Montreal festivals fighting for funding... and their lives
Montreal festival and fair organizers are sounding the alarm as public funding has become harder to get. Some say the system has to change or the city may have to say goodbye to events that have been around for decades.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
Philippe brings high winds, power outages to parts of Nova Scotia
It was a stormy Saturday night in Halifax, where gusts of wind roared through the city and trees swayed chaotically in response.
-
DEVELOPING
Winnipeg
-
‘I was shocked’: Woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
-
'It's going to get a lot worse': Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities shocked by Israel attack
Winnipeg's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reeling after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
Calgary
-
Change of atmosphere fuels Calgary Flames' playoff ambitions
Will a new general manager, coach, captain and attitude push the Calgary Flames over the hump to the playoffs in 2023-24?
-
Over 1K join annual Alzheimer Walk and Run on Prince's Island Park
People hit the running path in Prince's Island Park for the annual Alzheimer Walk and Run Sunday.
-
Loved ones march to pay tribute to memory of Jackie Crazybull
Sixteen years after the death of Jackie Crazybull, her loved ones are not giving up hope in their fight to catch her killers.
Edmonton
-
Winner tops 2,000 lb. at annual pumpkin weigh-off in Smoky Lake, Alta.
A Lloydminster man's hard work in the garden has paid off, with his gourd taking home the top prize this year at the annual giant pumpkin competition at Smoky Lake, Alta.
-
Palestinian, Israeli groups in Edmonton grieve overseas deaths, rally support
Countless gatherings and rallies are being held by Jewish and Palestinian organizations across the country today, including groups in Edmonton who are shocked and concerned, doing whatever they can to help their communities grieve.
-
DEVELOPING
Vancouver
-
Babies under 6 months old account for half of RSV hospitalizations in Canada: research
Nearly half of children hospitalized due to RSV since 2017 were infants under six months old, according to new research on the impact of the virus on Canadian kids.
-
Unpermitted shoot for 'amateur action film' triggers large police presence in North Vancouver
A group of men who appeared to be wearing body armour and carrying rifles in an underground parking lot in North Vancouver were making "an amateur action film," according to authorities.
-
Winner of B.C.'s giant pumpkin contest crowned
A woman from Vancouver Island has the massive honour of taking home this year's prize for B.C.'s heaviest giant pumpkin after an annual contest over the Thanksgiving weekend.