

CTV Kitchener





The Township of North Dumfries is considering whether or not to allow backyard hens in urban areas.

Residents are being asked to fill out a survey to provide the township with feedback on whether or not the animals should be allowed in backyards and under what circumstances.

The two potential options up for consideration are ‘do nothing’ or ‘initiate a pilot program’.

The pilot would apply to larger lots and last about 18 months.

Once the pilot is over the project would be reviewed before the township determines if it will update the zoning bylaws to allow the hens.

In the meantime, the township is asking for feedback. A public open house will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the North Drumfires Community Complex.