Norfolk County teens charged after gravestone, religious property vandalized

Vandalized property in Langton, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) Vandalized property in Langton, Ont. (Twitter: @OPP_WR)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver