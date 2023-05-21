Norfolk County teens charged after gravestone, religious property vandalized

Two 14-year-olds have been charged after a gravestone, statues, and other religious property were vandalized.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) posted several images online Sunday that show a gravestone, a church message board, and two statues with spray paint on them.

Police say the property was vandalized at various locations in the Langton area.

OPP thanked the community for their help as police investigated incidents at a church, two cemeteries, two schools, and a nearby arena.