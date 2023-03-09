Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flames

Emergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the establishment on Highway 24 just after 4 p.m.

“It appears that everybody has gotten out of the restaurant and firefighters are doing a great job of preventing it from spreading to a nearby residence,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter at 4:32 p.m. “They’re working as hard as they can right now.”

As of 5 p.m., Sanchuk said crews have been able to contain the fire and stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Highway 24 is closed between St Johns Road East at Lynn Valley Road.