KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are asking the public's help to make sure some presents get into the right hands.

Police took to Twitter on Monday and say they found a bag and wrapped gifts at an address in Port Rowan on Saturday.

In the images, the gifts wrapped in green paper can be seen with stickers that say 'hero 2', 'hero 3', etc.

Anyone who recognizes the gifts are being asked to contact the OPP.