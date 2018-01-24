

CTV Kitchener





A Norfolk County man was killed Wednesday when a tree fell on him.

Elgin County OPP say the man was one of three people working to cut trees on a rural property near the community of Candyville.

Around 10 a.m., the man was in the middle of cutting down a tree when the tree unexpectedly fell and landed on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released publicly.

Candyville is located approximately 15 kilometres south of Aylmer.