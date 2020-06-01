KITCHENER -- Operators of a Norfolk County farm say 125 of their migrant workers have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The first worker at Scotlynn Farms was diagnosed last week.

After that case was confirmed the company says it started testing all 216 of its workers. Of those, 125 tests came back positive and eight were negative. Officials say a number of migrant workers are now in insolation while they wait for test results, though most are asymptomatic.

“We have 118 positive cases that are virtually showing no symptoms,” says Scott Biddle, the President of Scotlynn Farms. “The gentlemen that are at the hospital are being released. We have two that are remaining there.”

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is making sure all of the workers have access to medical care.

“We’re trying to effectuate a plan so they will have as speedy a recovery as possible,” says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “We are also trying to make sure that the people who are infected do not spread the disease to other people.”

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, is also weighing in on the Norfolk County cases.

“We have put out guidance for temporary foreign workers, for medical officers,” she says. “I think we need to learn from our experience and consider whether we should be looking at different policies for next year.”

Biddle believes there will be more outbreaks at farms across the province.