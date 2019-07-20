

CTV Kitchener





Be peaceful and polite to your neighbours.

This was the message of those attending the 15th Nonviolence Day in the Park.

“Those little times when you feel like you’re objectified are not acceptable,” said Waterloo Region Nonviolence cofounder Matthew Albrecht. “An economic system that keeps people enslaved is not acceptable.

“Anywhere I look there’s an answer of nonviolence and a solution of how things can get better.”

Organizations and initiatives from across the region gathered in Victoria Park Saturday to share these ideas and educate people how to make a change without resorting to violence.

Meditation and religious groups were just two of the options participants learned about at the event.

Albrecht says growing up being bullied in school made him realize violence wasn’t the answer.

He adds that it all comes down to the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated.

“It’s that dividing line between good and bad,” said Albrecht. “We want to make that clear: don’t treat others like an object.”